Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Holdings Increased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Lithium accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

ATLX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Atlas Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.88). Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATLX shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

