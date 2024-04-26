Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

