Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 74 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,678,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.54.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

