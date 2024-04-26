Bailard Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Optas LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMXF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.