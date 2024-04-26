FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 21,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

