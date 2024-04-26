Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.91% of Gaia worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 17,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
