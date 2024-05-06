2,640 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.39. 307,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,655. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.