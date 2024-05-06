Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,529 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $76.61. 229,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

