Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

