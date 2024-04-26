Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

