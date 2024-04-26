Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.38 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
