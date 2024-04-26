Stifel Nicolaus Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $83.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

