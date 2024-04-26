BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

