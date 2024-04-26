Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

