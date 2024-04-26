Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 286 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $173.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

