Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.