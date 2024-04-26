Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

