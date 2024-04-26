Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 110 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $564.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

