BIP Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,578. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

