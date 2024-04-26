iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399,404. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

