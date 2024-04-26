Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Sells 100,000 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.13 ($17.50), for a total value of A$2,713,000.00 ($1,750,322.58).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lindsay Partridge bought 4,046 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.64 ($17.83) per share, with a total value of A$111,831.44 ($72,149.32).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lindsay Partridge bought 20,558 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.85 ($17.97) per share, with a total value of A$572,540.30 ($369,380.84).

Brickworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

About Brickworks

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

