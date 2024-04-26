Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.33 million.

