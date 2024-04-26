Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.33 million.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Centric Health (TSE:CRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.