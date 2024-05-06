TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,168. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.