Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.87 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

