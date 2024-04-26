Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 85 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $7.98 on Friday, hitting $1,264.56. 83,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,345. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $745.65 and a one year high of $1,269.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,057.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

