CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $304.82 and last traded at $300.53. 473,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,551,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 827.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

