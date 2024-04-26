Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,564. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

