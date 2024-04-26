Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 81,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.69. 571,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,064. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

