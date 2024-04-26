Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.24 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 214,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

