Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

DHC stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $572.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

