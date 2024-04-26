Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives $158.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,556,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

