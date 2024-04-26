Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

