Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Trading Down 3.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $84.34. 991,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,036,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $259,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.