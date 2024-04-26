Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total transaction of C$364,221.50. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at C$166.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.14.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.86%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

