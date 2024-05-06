Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 68,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,542. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

