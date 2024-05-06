AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4,428.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 505,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

