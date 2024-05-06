Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Mark L. Heleen Sells 10,000 Shares

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 777,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5,209.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

