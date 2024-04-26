FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $78.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

