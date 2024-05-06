Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.99. 1,533,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,809. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

