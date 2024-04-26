GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

