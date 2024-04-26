Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

