Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,810 ($22.36) price objective on the stock.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMB opened at GBX 1,827.50 ($22.57) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a market cap of £15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.90, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,016 ($24.90).

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,927.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Company Profile

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($22.76), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,191,991.32). Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

