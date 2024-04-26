Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Sells A$363,619.02 in Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hopper sold 4,380,952 shares of Imugene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$363,619.02 ($234,592.91).

Paul Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imugene alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hopper sold 5,242,277 shares of Imugene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$382,686.22 ($246,894.34).

On Thursday, February 1st, Paul Hopper 1,381,422 shares of Imugene stock.

Imugene Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Imugene Company Profile

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imugene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imugene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.