Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 12,352,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 46,472,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,288,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

