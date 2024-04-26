Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $101.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $113.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.