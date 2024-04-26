Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $101.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $113.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.