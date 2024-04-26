Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $82.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.