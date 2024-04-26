Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

