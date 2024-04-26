Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 451 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 234.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

