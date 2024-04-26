Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $311.65 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

