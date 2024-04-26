Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,097 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $128.07. 547,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,360. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

