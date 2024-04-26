Mina Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $917.75 million and $24.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,151,424,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,830,528 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,151,342,812.8400393 with 1,092,696,896.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.85073098 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $28,201,821.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

